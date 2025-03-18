Insider Sale: EVP of $CSWI Sells 209 Shares

Don Sullivan, the EVP of $CSWI, sold 209 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $61,448. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 24,893 shares of this class of $CSWI stock.

$CSWI Insider Trading Activity

$CSWI insiders have traded $CSWI stock on the open market 76 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 76 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSWI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DON SULLIVAN (EVP, Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 7,916 shares for an estimated $2,707,497 .

. JOSEPH B ARMES (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $2,174,542 .

. LUKE ALVERSON (SVP, GC & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 5,138 shares for an estimated $1,764,243 .

. ROBERT M SWARTZ has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $196,728 .

. JEFF UNDERWOOD (SVP, GM Contractor Solutions) sold 362 shares for an estimated $150,986

JAMES E PERRY (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 290 shares for an estimated $90,307.

$CSWI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of $CSWI stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

