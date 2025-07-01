Insider Sale: EVP of $CSWI Sells 145 Shares

James E Perry, the EVP of $CSWI, sold 145 shares of the company on 07-01-2025 for an estimated $41,206. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 25,323 shares of this class of $CSWI stock.

$CSWI Insider Trading Activity

$CSWI insiders have traded $CSWI stock on the open market 106 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 106 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSWI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DON SULLIVAN (EVP, Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 10,232 shares for an estimated $3,262,473 .

. JOSEPH B ARMES (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 45 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,885,109 .

. LUKE ALVERSON (SVP, GC & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 5,560 shares for an estimated $1,775,434 .

. ROBERT M SWARTZ has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 1,400 shares for an estimated $434,234 .

. JAMES E PERRY (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 870 shares for an estimated $262,879.

$CSWI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of $CSWI stock to their portfolio, and 221 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

