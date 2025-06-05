Insider Sale: EVP of $CRUS Sells 2,000 Shares

Carl Jackson Alberty, the EVP of $CRUS, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $200,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 41,645 shares of this class of $CRUS stock.
$CRUS Insider Trading Activity
$CRUS insiders have traded $CRUS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JUSTIN E DOUGHERTY (EVP, Global Operations) sold 3,838 shares for an estimated $384,242
- SCOTT THOMAS (EVP, General Counsel) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $311,280
- JEFFREY W BAUMGARTNER (EVP, R&D) sold 2,051 shares for an estimated $205,100
- CARL JACKSON ALBERTY (EVP, MSP) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $200,000
- ALEXANDER M DAVERN sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $105,625
$CRUS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 241 institutional investors add shares of $CRUS stock to their portfolio, and 271 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 1,698,352 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $169,249,268
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 886,362 shares (-69.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,330,405
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 604,337 shares (+131.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,225,203
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 562,424 shares (-95.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,048,363
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 553,169 shares (+98.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,126,056
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 506,198 shares (+299525.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,445,161
- FMR LLC removed 469,105 shares (-30.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,748,658
$CRUS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRUS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CRUS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tore Svanberg from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $120.0 on 05/07/2025
- Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $90.0 on 05/07/2025
