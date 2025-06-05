Insider Sale: EVP of $CRUS Sells 2,000 Shares

Carl Jackson Alberty, the EVP of $CRUS, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $200,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 41,645 shares of this class of $CRUS stock.

$CRUS Insider Trading Activity

$CRUS insiders have traded $CRUS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUSTIN E DOUGHERTY (EVP, Global Operations) sold 3,838 shares for an estimated $384,242

SCOTT THOMAS (EVP, General Counsel) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $311,280

JEFFREY W BAUMGARTNER (EVP, R&D) sold 2,051 shares for an estimated $205,100

CARL JACKSON ALBERTY (EVP, MSP) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $200,000

ALEXANDER M DAVERN sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $105,625

$CRUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 241 institutional investors add shares of $CRUS stock to their portfolio, and 271 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CRUS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRUS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CRUS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tore Svanberg from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $120.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $90.0 on 05/07/2025

