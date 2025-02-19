Insider Sale: EVP of $CROX Sells 5,966 Shares

ADAM MICHAELS, the EVP of $CROX, sold 5,966 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $639,197. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 89,323 shares of this class of $CROX stock.
$CROX Insider Trading Activity
$CROX insiders have traded $CROX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CROX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADAM MICHAELS (EVP, Chief Digital Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,600,324.
- JOHN B REPLOGLE purchased 2,240 shares for an estimated $252,221
- SUSAN L. HEALY (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $99,702
$CROX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 241 institutional investors add shares of $CROX stock to their portfolio, and 329 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 2,520,982 shares (-28.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $276,123,158
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,244,480 shares (+1516.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $136,307,894
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,122,290 shares (+2273.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,924,423
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 577,467 shares (+39.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,249,960
- VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 517,839 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,718,905
- ALTSHULER SHAHAM LTD added 455,515 shares (+30778.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,892,557
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 429,994 shares (+49.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,097,242
