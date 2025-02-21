Insider Sale: EVP of $CROX Sells 4,659 Shares

SHANNON SISLER, the EVP of $CROX, sold 4,659 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $511,325. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 29,299 shares of this class of $CROX stock.

$CROX Insider Trading Activity

$CROX insiders have traded $CROX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CROX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM MICHAELS (EVP, Chief Digital Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,600,324 .

JOHN B REPLOGLE purchased 2,240 shares for an estimated $252,221

SUSAN L. HEALY (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $99,702

$CROX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of $CROX stock to their portfolio, and 330 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

