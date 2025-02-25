Insider Sale: EVP of $CRNC Sells 3,600 Shares

Christian Mentz, the EVP of $CRNC, sold 3,600 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $53,028. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 142,747 shares of this class of $CRNC stock.

$CRNC Insider Trading Activity

$CRNC insiders have traded $CRNC stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER SALINAS (EVP Chief Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 57,483 shares for an estimated $321,947 .

. THOMAS L BEAUDOIN has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 53,491 shares for an estimated $303,109 .

. NILS SCHANZ (EVP Product & Technology) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,259 shares for an estimated $104,716 .

. CHRISTIAN MENTZ (EVP, Chief Revenue Officer) sold 3,600 shares for an estimated $53,028

KATHERINE ROMAN (VP Corporate Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,860 shares for an estimated $11,008.

$CRNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $CRNC stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

