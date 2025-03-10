Insider Sale: EVP of $CRAI Sells 37 Shares

Daniel K. Mahoney, the EVP of $CRAI, sold 37 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $6,940. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 12,153 shares of this class of $CRAI stock.

$CRAI Insider Trading Activity

$CRAI insiders have traded $CRAI stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL A MALEH (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 17,500 shares for an estimated $3,378,469 .

. JONATHAN D YELLIN (EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $583,622 .

. THOMAS AIKEN AVERY sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $199,045

DANIEL K. MAHONEY (EVP, CFO AND TREASURER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $185,802.

$CRAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $CRAI stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

