Insider Sale: EVP of $CRAI Sells 37 Shares

Daniel K. Mahoney, the EVP of $CRAI, sold 37 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $6,940. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 12,153 shares of this class of $CRAI stock.
$CRAI Insider Trading Activity
$CRAI insiders have traded $CRAI stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL A MALEH (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 17,500 shares for an estimated $3,378,469.
- JONATHAN D YELLIN (EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $583,622.
- THOMAS AIKEN AVERY sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $199,045
- DANIEL K. MAHONEY (EVP, CFO AND TREASURER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $185,802.
$CRAI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $CRAI stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIL LTD removed 239,705 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $42,025,080
- EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 95,050 shares (+178.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,664,166
- PERTENTO PARTNERS LLP removed 79,436 shares (-22.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,870,419
- UNITED CAPITAL FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added 50,154 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,388,828
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 48,837 shares (+98.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,142,286
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 32,035 shares (-44.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,996,952
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 24,648 shares (+12.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,614,105
