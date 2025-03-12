Insider Sale: EVP & COO of $WCN Sells 13,566 Shares

DARRELL W CHAMBLISS, the EVP & COO of $WCN, sold 13,566 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $2,554,477. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 95,000 shares of this class of $WCN stock.
$WCN Insider Trading Activity
$WCN insiders have traded $WCN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WCN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DARRELL W CHAMBLISS (EVP & COO) sold 13,566 shares for an estimated $2,554,477
- DOMENIC PIO (SR VP Operations) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,926,358
- PHILIP RIVARD (SR VP Business Development) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $946,699
- ROBERT MICHAEL CLONINGER (SR VP, Deputy General Counsel) sold 3,077 shares for an estimated $581,219
- JAMES LITTLE (Executive VP Engineering) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $370,650
- III ROBERT NIELSEN (SR VP Operations) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $187,500
- ANDREA E. BERTONE sold 283 shares for an estimated $53,514
$WCN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 298 institutional investors add shares of $WCN stock to their portfolio, and 392 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIL LTD added 2,269,652 shares (+46.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $389,426,890
- WINSLOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,885,899 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $323,582,550
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,592,297 shares (-21.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $273,206,319
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,327,001 shares (-17.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $227,686,831
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 899,058 shares (+17.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $154,260,371
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 729,465 shares (-39.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $125,161,604
- FMR LLC removed 577,051 shares (-10.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,010,410
