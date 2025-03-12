Insider Sale: EVP & COO of $WCN Sells 13,566 Shares

DARRELL W CHAMBLISS, the EVP & COO of $WCN, sold 13,566 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $2,554,477. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 95,000 shares of this class of $WCN stock.

$WCN Insider Trading Activity

$WCN insiders have traded $WCN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WCN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DARRELL W CHAMBLISS (EVP & COO) sold 13,566 shares for an estimated $2,554,477

DOMENIC PIO (SR VP Operations) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,926,358

PHILIP RIVARD (SR VP Business Development) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $946,699

ROBERT MICHAEL CLONINGER (SR VP, Deputy General Counsel) sold 3,077 shares for an estimated $581,219

JAMES LITTLE (Executive VP Engineering) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $370,650

III ROBERT NIELSEN (SR VP Operations) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $187,500

ANDREA E. BERTONE sold 283 shares for an estimated $53,514

$WCN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 298 institutional investors add shares of $WCN stock to their portfolio, and 392 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

