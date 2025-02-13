Insider Sale: EVP & COO of $TTMI Sells 24,792 Shares

Philip Titterton, the EVP & COO of $TTMI, sold 24,792 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $633,594. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 157,528 shares of this class of $TTMI stock.

$TTMI Insider Trading Activity

$TTMI insiders have traded $TTMI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILIP TITTERTON (EVP & COO) sold 24,792 shares for an estimated $633,594

DOUGLAS L SODER (EVP, President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,028 shares for an estimated $625,840 .

. SHAWN A. POWERS (EVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,400 shares for an estimated $445,443 .

. TOM CLAPPROOD (President A&D Radar Systems) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $250,743

DANIEL J WEBER (EVP, General Counsel) sold 13,000 shares for an estimated $247,019

JEFF JANKOWSKY (President, A&D C4Isr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $246,150 .

. CATHERINE A GRIDLEY (EVP, A&D BU President) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $125,727

ROBERT P. FARRELL (President C&C) sold 644 shares for an estimated $14,966

TONY SANCHEZ (VP, Corporate Controller) sold 189 shares for an estimated $4,524

$TTMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $TTMI stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

