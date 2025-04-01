Insider Sale: EVP & COO of $SO Sells 12,500 Shares

Stan W Connally, the EVP & COO of $SO, sold 12,500 shares of the company on 03-31-2025 for an estimated $1,153,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 149,419 shares of this class of $SO stock.

$SO Insider Trading Activity

$SO insiders have traded $SO stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER C WOMACK (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $3,549,692 .

. KIMBERLY S, GREENE (Chairman, President & CEO, GPC) sold 32,190 shares for an estimated $2,997,532

II JAMES Y KERR, (Chairman, President & CEO, GAS) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,689,200

JAMES JEFFREY PEOPLES (Chairman, President & CEO, APC) sold 14,540 shares for an estimated $1,250,440

STAN W CONNALLY (EVP & COO) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $1,153,000

MARTIN BERNARD DAVIS (EVP & CIO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,295 shares for an estimated $201,314 .

. STERLING A JR. SPAINHOUR (EVP, Chief Legal Officer & CCO) sold 793 shares for an estimated $70,212

CHRISTOPHER CUMMISKEY (EVP & CCO) sold 837 shares for an estimated $69,738

$SO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 957 institutional investors add shares of $SO stock to their portfolio, and 790 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 11/07.

$SO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SO in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/20/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/12/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/07/2024

$SO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $87.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $91.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $83.0 on 10/15/2024

