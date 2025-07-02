Insider Sale: EVP & COO of $OMF Sells 4,000 Shares

Micah R. Conrad, the EVP & COO of $OMF, sold 4,000 shares of the company on 07-01-2025 for an estimated $232,094. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 101,007 shares of this class of $OMF stock.

$OMF Insider Trading Activity

$OMF insiders have traded $OMF stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OMF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS H. SHULMAN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 85,000 shares for an estimated $4,238,450 .

. MICAH R. CONRAD (EVP & COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $663,737 .

. MICHAEL A HEDLUND (pao, SVP and Group Controller) sold 2,808 shares for an estimated $157,500

$OMF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 219 institutional investors add shares of $OMF stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OMF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OMF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Underperform" rating on 03/25/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

$OMF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OMF recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OMF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $58.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Evercore ISI set a target price of $58.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $56.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $65.0 on 02/03/2025

