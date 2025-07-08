Insider Sale: EVP & COO of $MKSI Sells 957 Shares

James Alan Schreiner, the EVP & COO of $MKSI, sold 957 shares of the company on 07-07-2025 for an estimated $98,035. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 22,691 shares of this class of $MKSI stock.
$MKSI Insider Trading Activity
$MKSI insiders have traded $MKSI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GERARD G COLELLA sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $836,224
- DAVID PHILIP HENRY (EVP, Operations & Corp Mktg) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $210,000
- JAMES ALAN SCHREINER (EVP & COO, MSD) sold 957 shares for an estimated $98,035
- ELIZABETH MORA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 575 shares for an estimated $49,960.
- JACQUELINE F MOLONEY sold 300 shares for an estimated $27,737
$MKSI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 218 institutional investors add shares of $MKSI stock to their portfolio, and 190 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 958,607 shares (+41.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,832,351
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 749,694 shares (-76.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,087,974
- CHANNING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 552,960 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,319,744
- MADISON ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 494,207 shares (+52.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,610,691
- CEREDEX VALUE ADVISORS LLC removed 453,059 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,312,678
- KODAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 410,865 shares (+138.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,930,829
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 394,775 shares (+395.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,641,216
$MKSI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MKSI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/14/2025
$MKSI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MKSI recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $MKSI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $128.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joseph Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $100.0 on 07/08/2025
- Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $120.0 on 06/24/2025
- Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $100.0 on 05/23/2025
- James Ricchiuti from Needham set a target price of $140.0 on 05/09/2025
- Mark Miller from Benchmark set a target price of $135.0 on 02/14/2025
- Toshiya Hari from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $129.0 on 02/14/2025
