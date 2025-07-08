Insider Sale: EVP & COO of $MKSI Sells 957 Shares

James Alan Schreiner, the EVP & COO of $MKSI, sold 957 shares of the company on 07-07-2025 for an estimated $98,035. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 22,691 shares of this class of $MKSI stock.

$MKSI Insider Trading Activity

$MKSI insiders have traded $MKSI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERARD G COLELLA sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $836,224

DAVID PHILIP HENRY (EVP, Operations & Corp Mktg) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $210,000

JAMES ALAN SCHREINER (EVP & COO, MSD) sold 957 shares for an estimated $98,035

ELIZABETH MORA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 575 shares for an estimated $49,960 .

. JACQUELINE F MOLONEY sold 300 shares for an estimated $27,737

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MKSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 218 institutional investors add shares of $MKSI stock to their portfolio, and 190 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MKSI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MKSI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MKSI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MKSI forecast page.

$MKSI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MKSI recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $MKSI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $128.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $100.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $120.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $100.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 James Ricchiuti from Needham set a target price of $140.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Mark Miller from Benchmark set a target price of $135.0 on 02/14/2025

on 02/14/2025 Toshiya Hari from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $129.0 on 02/14/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.