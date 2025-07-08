Stocks
Insider Sale: EVP & COO of $MKSI Sells 957 Shares

July 08, 2025 — 05:00 pm EDT

James Alan Schreiner, the EVP & COO of $MKSI, sold 957 shares of the company on 07-07-2025 for an estimated $98,035. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 22,691 shares of this class of $MKSI stock.

$MKSI Insider Trading Activity

$MKSI insiders have traded $MKSI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GERARD G COLELLA sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $836,224
  • DAVID PHILIP HENRY (EVP, Operations & Corp Mktg) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $210,000
  • JAMES ALAN SCHREINER (EVP & COO, MSD) sold 957 shares for an estimated $98,035
  • ELIZABETH MORA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 575 shares for an estimated $49,960.
  • JACQUELINE F MOLONEY sold 300 shares for an estimated $27,737

$MKSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 218 institutional investors add shares of $MKSI stock to their portfolio, and 190 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MKSI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MKSI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025
  • Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025
  • Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/14/2025

$MKSI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MKSI recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $MKSI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $128.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Joseph Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $100.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $120.0 on 06/24/2025
  • Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $100.0 on 05/23/2025
  • James Ricchiuti from Needham set a target price of $140.0 on 05/09/2025
  • Mark Miller from Benchmark set a target price of $135.0 on 02/14/2025
  • Toshiya Hari from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $129.0 on 02/14/2025

