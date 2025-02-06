Insider Sale: EVP CLO & General Counsel of $IONS Sells 6,165 Shares

PATRICK R. O'NEIL, the EVP CLO & General Counsel of $IONS, sold 6,165 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $194,939. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 57,452 shares of this class of $IONS stock.

$IONS Insider Trading Activity

$IONS insiders have traded $IONS stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IONS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRETT P MONIA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 92,160 shares for an estimated $3,002,855 .

. JOSEPH LOSCALZO sold 13,508 shares for an estimated $511,426

PATRICK R. O'NEIL (EVP CLO & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,931 shares for an estimated $482,252 .

. ELIZABETH L HOUGEN (EVP, Finance & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,393 shares for an estimated $340,392 .

. ERIC SWAYZE (EVP Research) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,790 shares for an estimated $327,148 .

. RICHARD S GEARY (EVP, Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,129 shares for an estimated $310,127 .

. C FRANK BENNETT (EVP, Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,079 shares for an estimated $265,192 .

. EUGENE SCHNEIDER (EVP, Chf Clinical Develop Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,007 shares for an estimated $261,669 .

. MICHAEL R HAYDEN has made 2 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $181,078 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRIAN BIRCHLER (EVP, Corp and Development Ops) sold 5,400 shares for an estimated $176,580

JOSEPH BAROLDI (EVP, Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,430 shares for an estimated $144,861 .

. SHANNON L. DEVERS (EVP, Chief Human Resources Ofc) sold 4,267 shares for an estimated $139,855

$IONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of $IONS stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.