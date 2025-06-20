Insider Sale: EVP & CHRO of $WCC Sells 200 Shares

Christine Ann Wolf, the EVP & CHRO of $WCC, sold 200 shares of the company on 06-18-2025 for an estimated $35,614. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 30,180 shares of this class of $WCC stock.

$WCC Insider Trading Activity

$WCC insiders have traded $WCC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTINE ANN WOLF (EVP & CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,106 shares for an estimated $550,208 .

. DAVID S. SCHULZ (EVP & CFO) sold 1,867 shares for an estimated $311,919

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 301 institutional investors add shares of $WCC stock to their portfolio, and 286 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WCC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WCC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WCC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WCC forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.