Insider Sale: EVP & CHRO of $PATK Sells 2,885 Shares

March 13, 2025 — 09:30 pm EDT

Stacey L Neu, the EVP & CHRO of $PATK, sold 2,885 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $246,749. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 18,044 shares of this class of $PATK stock.

$PATK Insider Trading Activity

$PATK insiders have traded $PATK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PATK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANDY L NEMETH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $4,106,380.
  • M SCOTT WELCH purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $862,215
  • JOEL D DUTHIE (Chief Legal Officer/Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,018 shares for an estimated $793,207.
  • TODD M CLEVELAND sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $338,698
  • STACEY L NEU (EVP & CHRO) sold 2,885 shares for an estimated $246,749
  • DERRICK B MAYES sold 1,820 shares for an estimated $169,750

$PATK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $PATK stock to their portfolio, and 278 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC removed 4,291,636 shares (-59.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $356,549,118
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,804,096 shares (-34.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $232,964,295
  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,036,315 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $169,177,050
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,179,598 shares (-33.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,001,001
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,100,042 shares (+118.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,391,489
  • DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 959,104 shares (-34.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,682,360
  • STATE STREET CORP removed 546,964 shares (-29.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,441,769

