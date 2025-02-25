News & Insights

Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Technology Officer of $VIR Sells 14,168 Shares

February 25, 2025 — 03:45 pm EST

ANN M. HANLY, the EVP & Chief Technology Officer of $VIR, sold 14,168 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $133,935. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 117,901 shares of this class of $VIR stock.

$VIR Insider Trading Activity

$VIR insiders have traded $VIR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BACKER MARIANNE DE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 16,122 shares for an estimated $152,407
  • VICKI L SATO sold 10,960 shares for an estimated $137,219
  • ANN M. HANLY (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) sold 14,168 shares for an estimated $133,935
  • VERNEUIL VANINA DE (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 13,363 shares for an estimated $126,001.
  • GEORGE A SCANGOS sold 10,964 shares for an estimated $107,575
  • JANET NAPOLITANO sold 12,190 shares for an estimated $95,032
  • BRENT SABATINI (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,124 shares for an estimated $29,057.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VIR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $VIR stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


