Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Technology Officer of $FTI Sells 235,713 Shares

March 13, 2025 — 07:45 pm EDT

Justin Rounce, the EVP & Chief Technology Officer of $FTI, sold 235,713 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $6,281,751. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 40.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 349,356 shares of this class of $FTI stock.

$FTI Insider Trading Activity

$FTI insiders have traded $FTI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JUSTIN ROUNCE (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 487,040 shares for an estimated $12,775,864.
  • LUANA DUFFE (EVP, New Energy) sold 64,404 shares for an estimated $1,603,659
  • DAVID LIGHT (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 10,147 shares for an estimated $252,660

$FTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 256 institutional investors add shares of $FTI stock to their portfolio, and 249 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

