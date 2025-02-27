Insider Sale: EVP & CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER of $ECL Sells 10,858 Shares

Larry L Berger, the EVP & CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER of $ECL, sold 10,858 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $2,898,575. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 40.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,744 shares of this class of $ECL stock.

$ECL Insider Trading Activity

$ECL insiders have traded $ECL stock on the open market 64 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 63 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM H III GATES has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 2,006,813 shares for an estimated $494,205,129 .

. CHRISTOPHE BECK (CHAIRMAN & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,766 shares for an estimated $5,111,192 .

. LARRY L BERGER (EVP & CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER) sold 10,858 shares for an estimated $2,898,575

MACHIEL DUIJSER (EVP & CSCO) sold 5,721 shares for an estimated $1,510,572

ARTHUR J HIGGINS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,800 shares for an estimated $973,112 .

. VICTORIA REICH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,200 shares for an estimated $550,000 .

. TRACY B MCKIBBEN sold 1,704 shares for an estimated $451,035

BOO ALEXANDER A. DE (EVP & PRES - GLOBAL MARKETS) sold 1,390 shares for an estimated $341,563

JENNIFER J BRADWAY (SVP & CORPORATE CONTROLLER) sold 856 shares for an estimated $228,866

DAVID MACLENNAN purchased 400 shares for an estimated $105,805

$ECL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 643 institutional investors add shares of $ECL stock to their portfolio, and 706 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

