Insider Sale: EVP CHIEF TALENT OFFICER of $WSM Sells 1,718 Shares

Karalyn Yearout, the EVP CHIEF TALENT OFFICER of $WSM, sold 1,718 shares of the company on 04-09-2025 for an estimated $260,036. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 19,787 shares of this class of $WSM stock.

$WSM Insider Trading Activity

$WSM insiders have traded $WSM stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAURA ALBER (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 115,000 shares for an estimated $19,542,192 .

. JEFFREY HOWIE (EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 40,880 shares for an estimated $6,854,491 .

. KARALYN YEAROUT (EVP CHIEF TALENT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,212,242.

$WSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 342 institutional investors add shares of $WSM stock to their portfolio, and 437 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WSM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WSM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/13/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

