Insider Sale: EVP CHIEF TALENT OFFICER of $WSM Sells 1,718 Shares

Karalyn Yearout, the EVP CHIEF TALENT OFFICER of $WSM, sold 1,718 shares of the company on 04-09-2025 for an estimated $260,036. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 19,787 shares of this class of $WSM stock.
$WSM Insider Trading Activity
$WSM insiders have traded $WSM stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LAURA ALBER (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 115,000 shares for an estimated $19,542,192.
- JEFFREY HOWIE (EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 40,880 shares for an estimated $6,854,491.
- KARALYN YEAROUT (EVP CHIEF TALENT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,212,242.
$WSM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 342 institutional investors add shares of $WSM stock to their portfolio, and 437 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 3,006,613 shares (-34.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $556,764,595
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,072,958 shares (-98.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $383,870,362
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,197,564 shares (+336.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $221,764,901
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 1,035,088 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $191,677,595
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 741,516 shares (-44.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $137,313,932
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 604,378 shares (+14400.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,918,718
- MORGAN STANLEY added 594,782 shares (+49.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,141,730
$WSM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WSM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/13/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024
