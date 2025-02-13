Insider Sale: EVP Chief Supply Chain Officer of $TSCO Sells 24,602 Shares

Colin Yankee, the EVP Chief Supply Chain Officer of $TSCO, sold 24,602 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $1,332,198. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 42.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 33,644 shares of this class of $TSCO stock.

$TSCO Insider Trading Activity

$TSCO insiders have traded $TSCO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KURT D BARTON (EVP Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 34,527 shares for an estimated $9,980,548 .

. III HARRY A LAWTON (President & CEO) sold 88,095 shares for an estimated $4,809,106

COLIN YANKEE (EVP Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold 24,602 shares for an estimated $1,332,198

MELISSA KERSEY (EVP Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,300 shares for an estimated $494,472.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TSCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 554 institutional investors add shares of $TSCO stock to their portfolio, and 543 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TSCO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSCO stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/08 and 0 sales.

on 11/08 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 11/07.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.