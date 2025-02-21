Insider Sale: EVP-Chief Supply Chain Officer of $MCD Sells 1,099 Shares

Marion K. Gross, the EVP-Chief Supply Chain Officer of $MCD, sold 1,099 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $334,755. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 41.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,560 shares of this class of $MCD stock.

$MCD Insider Trading Activity

$MCD insiders have traded $MCD stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER J KEMPCZINSKI (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 42,081 shares for an estimated $12,776,631 .

. JONATHAN BANNER (EVP - Chief Impact Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,700 shares for an estimated $3,284,667 .

. IAN FREDERICK BORDEN (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,264 shares for an estimated $2,179,437 .

. DESIREE RALLS-MORRISON (EVP, Chief Legal Off.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,817 shares for an estimated $1,976,180 .

. JOSEPH M. ERLINGER (President, McDonald's USA) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,794 shares for an estimated $1,692,048 .

. EDITH MORGAN FLATLEY (EVP - Global CMO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,546 shares for an estimated $1,689,692 .

. MARION K. GROSS (EVP-Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,595 shares for an estimated $1,641,442.

$MCD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,414 institutional investors add shares of $MCD stock to their portfolio, and 1,478 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MCD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MCD stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.