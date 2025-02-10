News & Insights

Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Risk Officer of $BWFG Sells 680 Shares

February 10, 2025 — 02:45 pm EST

Steven H Brunner, the EVP & Chief Risk Officer of $BWFG, sold 680 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $22,215. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 30.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,548 shares of this class of $BWFG stock.

$BWFG Insider Trading Activity

$BWFG insiders have traded $BWFG stock on the open market 69 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 57 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • LAWRENCE B SEIDMAN has made 22 purchases buying 11,040 shares for an estimated $322,924 and 0 sales.
  • STEVEN H BRUNNER (EVP & Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,075 shares for an estimated $159,559.
  • CHRISTINE CHIVILY (EVP & Chief Credit Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,757 shares for an estimated $81,339.
  • DARRYL DEMOS has made 2 purchases buying 2,290 shares for an estimated $74,669 and 0 sales.
  • MATT MCNEILL (President & CBO) sold 1,908 shares for an estimated $61,876
  • CHRISTOPHER R GRUSEKE (CEO) sold 1,908 shares for an estimated $61,284
  • KEVIN D LEITAO purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $60,760
  • ERIC J DALE has made 8 purchases buying 1,831 shares for an estimated $56,934 and 0 sales.
  • CARL M PORTO has made 8 purchases buying 1,061 shares for an estimated $32,938 and 0 sales.
  • JEFFREY R DUNNE has made 8 purchases buying 917 shares for an estimated $28,443 and 0 sales.
  • COURTNEY E SACCHETTI (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 445 shares for an estimated $14,533
  • BLAKE S DREXLER has made 8 purchases buying 373 shares for an estimated $11,718 and 0 sales.
  • ANGELO G FUSARO sold 279 shares for an estimated $8,883

$BWFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $BWFG stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Stocks mentioned

