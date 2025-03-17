Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Revenue Officer of $RYAN Sells 16,180 Shares

BRENDAN MARTIN MULSHINE, the EVP & Chief Revenue Officer of $RYAN, sold 16,180 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $1,117,209. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 53.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 13,820 shares of this class of $RYAN stock.

$RYAN Insider Trading Activity

$RYAN insiders have traded $RYAN stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RYAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICHOLAS DOMINIC CORTEZI has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $32,986,309 .

. MARK STEPHEN KATZ (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 44,790 shares for an estimated $3,064,261 .

. BRENDAN MARTIN MULSHINE (EVP & Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,079,000 .

. DAVID P BOLGER sold 7,055 shares for an estimated $500,058

PATRICK G JR RYAN has made 3 purchases buying 325 shares for an estimated $22,470 and 0 sales.

$RYAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 200 institutional investors add shares of $RYAN stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RYAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RYAN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 09/24/2024

