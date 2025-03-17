News & Insights

Stocks
JNPR

Insider Sale: EVP Chief Revenue Officer of $JNPR Sells 30,000 Shares

March 17, 2025 — 05:16 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Christopher Nicholas Jr Kaddaras, the EVP Chief Revenue Officer of $JNPR, sold 30,000 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $1,067,388. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 25.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 87,682 shares of this class of $JNPR stock.

$JNPR Insider Trading Activity

$JNPR insiders have traded $JNPR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$JNPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 264 institutional investors add shares of $JNPR stock to their portfolio, and 292 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • DODGE & COX removed 13,321,638 shares (-98.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $498,895,343
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 5,384,496 shares (-62.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $201,649,375
  • NORGES BANK added 3,304,843 shares (+89.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,766,370
  • BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 2,448,139 shares (-59.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,682,805
  • PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 2,258,000 shares (+21.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,562,100
  • FIL LTD added 2,167,567 shares (+20.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,175,384
  • AMUNDI added 1,559,884 shares (+60.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,417,655

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$JNPR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JNPR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNPR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

  • REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$JNPR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JNPR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $JNPR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JNPR forecast page.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

JNPR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.