Insider Sale: EVP Chief Revenue Officer of $JNPR Sells 30,000 Shares

Christopher Nicholas Jr Kaddaras, the EVP Chief Revenue Officer of $JNPR, sold 30,000 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $1,067,388. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 25.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 87,682 shares of this class of $JNPR stock.

$JNPR Insider Trading Activity

$JNPR insiders have traded $JNPR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER NICHOLAS JR KADDARAS (EVP Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $3,202,647 .

. MANOJ LEELANIVAS (EVP Chief Operating Officer) sold 30,978 shares for an estimated $1,115,864

$JNPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 264 institutional investors add shares of $JNPR stock to their portfolio, and 292 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$JNPR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JNPR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNPR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.

$JNPR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JNPR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

