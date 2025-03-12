Insider Sale: EVP & CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER of $INFA Sells 11,503 Shares

John Arthur Schweitzer, the EVP & CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER of $INFA, sold 11,503 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $209,124. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 328,799 shares of this class of $INFA stock.
$INFA Insider Trading Activity
$INFA insiders have traded $INFA stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INFA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD CANADA sold 9,065,609 shares for an estimated $222,503,587
- S.A R.L. EVOMLUX sold 5,014,848 shares for an estimated $127,878,624
- L.P. ITHACA sold 1,861,011 shares for an estimated $47,455,780
- ANSA SEKHARAN (EVP & CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 152,511 shares for an estimated $3,842,989.
- JOHN ARTHUR SCHWEITZER (EVP & CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 49,825 shares for an estimated $1,212,386.
- MARK PELLOWSKI (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,113 shares for an estimated $1,045,504.
$INFA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of $INFA stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PERMIRA HOLDINGS LTD removed 16,172,599 shares (-16.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $419,355,492
- FMR LLC added 10,361,617 shares (+126639.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $268,676,728
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 9,065,609 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $235,071,241
- TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS removed 2,570,488 shares (-97.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,652,753
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA added 2,459,197 shares (+52.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,766,978
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,409,023 shares (+28.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,465,966
- JERICHO CAPITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 2,184,750 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $55,230,480
