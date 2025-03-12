Insider Sale: EVP & CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER of $INFA Sells 11,503 Shares

John Arthur Schweitzer, the EVP & CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER of $INFA, sold 11,503 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $209,124. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 328,799 shares of this class of $INFA stock.

$INFA Insider Trading Activity

$INFA insiders have traded $INFA stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INFA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD CANADA sold 9,065,609 shares for an estimated $222,503,587

S.A R.L. EVOMLUX sold 5,014,848 shares for an estimated $127,878,624

L.P. ITHACA sold 1,861,011 shares for an estimated $47,455,780

ANSA SEKHARAN (EVP & CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 152,511 shares for an estimated $3,842,989 .

. JOHN ARTHUR SCHWEITZER (EVP & CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 49,825 shares for an estimated $1,212,386 .

. MARK PELLOWSKI (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,113 shares for an estimated $1,045,504.

$INFA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of $INFA stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

