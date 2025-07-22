Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Operations Officer of $UAL Sells 20,000 Shares

Torbjorn J Enqvist, the EVP & Chief Operations Officer of $UAL, sold 20,000 shares of the company on 07-18-2025 for an estimated $1,844,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 24.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 62,358 shares of this class of $UAL stock.

$UAL Insider Trading Activity

$UAL insiders have traded $UAL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TORBJORN J ENQVIST (EVP & Chief Operations Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,844,500

$UAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 476 institutional investors add shares of $UAL stock to their portfolio, and 403 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$UAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UAL in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 07/18/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/11/2025

$UAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UAL recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $UAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Didora from B of A Securities set a target price of $108.0 on 07/18/2025

Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $114.0 on 07/18/2025

Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $109.0 on 07/18/2025

Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $100.0 on 07/17/2025

Daniel Mckenzie from Seaport Global set a target price of $89.0 on 05/15/2025

Tom Fitzgerald from TD Cowen set a target price of $88.0 on 04/22/2025

Duane Pfennigwerth from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $100.0 on 04/11/2025

