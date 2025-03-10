Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Operation Officer of $WM Sells 19,153 Shares

John J Morris, the EVP & Chief Operation Officer of $WM, sold 19,153 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $4,303,895. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 18.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 85,257 shares of this class of $WM stock.

$WM Insider Trading Activity

$WM insiders have traded $WM stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES C JR FISH (Pres, Chief Executive Officer) sold 44,405 shares for an estimated $10,143,620

JOHN J MORRIS (EVP & Chief Operation Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,846 shares for an estimated $4,456,764 .

. DEVINA A RANKIN (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,645 shares for an estimated $2,388,107 .

. TARA J. HEMMER (SVP & Chief Sustainability Off) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,363 shares for an estimated $1,874,936 .

. MICHAEL J. WATSON (Sr. VP-Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,972 shares for an estimated $1,809,614 .

. RAFAEL CARRASCO (SVP of Enterprise Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,621 shares for an estimated $1,268,859 .

. JOHN A. CARROLL (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,507 shares for an estimated $339,754 .

. JOHNSON VARKEY (SVP-Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,002 shares for an estimated $223,285 .

. CHARLES C BOETTCHER (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 693 shares for an estimated $152,870

MARYROSE SYLVESTER sold 310 shares for an estimated $66,795

KIMBERLY G. STITH (SVP - Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 249 shares for an estimated $55,702 .

. CHRISTOPHER P. DESANTIS (SVP Operations - East) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 245 shares for an estimated $54,639 .

. DONALD J SMITH (Sr. VP - Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 234 shares for an estimated $52,158.

$WM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 980 institutional investors add shares of $WM stock to their portfolio, and 837 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

