Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Operating Officer of $LINC Sells 6,200 Shares

Chad D Nyce, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of $LINC, sold 6,200 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $142,166. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 170,209 shares of this class of $LINC stock.

$LINC Insider Trading Activity

$LINC insiders have traded $LINC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LINC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN A. BARTHOLDSON (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 425,334 shares for an estimated $7,309,275 .

. CARLTON ROSE sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $708,900

FELECIA J. PRYOR sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $470,600

JAMES J JR BURKE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $321,100 .

. CHAD D NYCE (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 6,200 shares for an estimated $142,166

$LINC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $LINC stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LINC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LINC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

