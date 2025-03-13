Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Operating Officer of $KO Sells 25,277 Shares

Henrique Braun, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of $KO, sold 25,277 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $1,806,514. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 32.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 52,466 shares of this class of $KO stock.

$KO Insider Trading Activity

$KO insiders have traded $KO stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES QUINCEY (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 245,435 shares for an estimated $16,730,626 .

. NIKOLAOS KOUMETTIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 110,208 shares for an estimated $7,823,012 .

. NANCY QUAN (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 54,953 shares for an estimated $3,921,517 .

. HENRIQUE BRAUN (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 25,277 shares for an estimated $1,806,514

BRUNO PIETRACCI sold 19,058 shares for an estimated $1,344,698

MONICA HOWARD DOUGLAS (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,515 shares for an estimated $1,091,903 .

. LISA CHANG (Executive Vice President) sold 13,445 shares for an estimated $961,352

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,427 institutional investors add shares of $KO stock to their portfolio, and 1,498 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$KO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KO stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/21, 01/16 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 12/16.

on 01/21, 01/16 and 1 sale worth up to on 12/16. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/21.

on 01/21. SENATOR MARCO RUBIO sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.

on 01/07. REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 12/16, 10/01 and 0 sales.

on 12/16, 10/01 and 0 sales. SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE purchased up to $15,000 on 10/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.