Insider Sale: EVP - Chief Operating Officer of $CPT Sells 2,308 Shares

Laurie Baker, the EVP - Chief Operating Officer of $CPT, sold 2,308 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $273,221. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 78,558 shares of this class of $CPT stock.

$CPT Insider Trading Activity

$CPT insiders have traded $CPT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD J CAMPO (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 53,367 shares for an estimated $6,311,576 .

. ALEXANDER J. JESSETT (President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,929 shares for an estimated $1,701,166 .

HEATHER J. BRUNNER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,117 shares for an estimated $241,233.

$CPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 270 institutional investors add shares of $CPT stock to their portfolio, and 299 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

