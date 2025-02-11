Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Operating Officer of $ABM Sells 7,730 Shares

RENE JACOBSEN, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of $ABM, sold 7,730 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $407,201. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 87,808 shares of this class of $ABM stock.

$ABM Insider Trading Activity

$ABM insiders have traded $ABM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EARL RAY ELLIS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $2,158,313 .

. RENE JACOBSEN (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $528,369 .

. DEAN A CHIN (SVP - Chief Accounting Officer) sold 4,281 shares for an estimated $224,136

$ABM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of $ABM stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

