Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Merchandising Ofc of $DG Sells 1,969 Shares

EMILY C TAYLOR, the EVP & Chief Merchandising Ofc of $DG, sold 1,969 shares of the company on 06-17-2025 for an estimated $222,501. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 46,563 shares of this class of $DG stock.

$DG Insider Trading Activity

$DG insiders have traded $DG stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHLEEN A REARDON (EVP & Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,438 shares for an estimated $718,228 .

. MICHAEL M CALBERT has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $451,610 .

. EMILY C TAYLOR (EVP & Chief Merchandising Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,778 shares for an estimated $299,128.

$DG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 501 institutional investors add shares of $DG stock to their portfolio, and 512 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DG stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$DG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DG in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

