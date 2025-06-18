Stocks
Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Merchandising Ofc of $DG Sells 1,969 Shares

June 18, 2025 — 11:45 am EDT

EMILY C TAYLOR, the EVP & Chief Merchandising Ofc of $DG, sold 1,969 shares of the company on 06-17-2025 for an estimated $222,501. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 46,563 shares of this class of $DG stock.

$DG Insider Trading Activity

$DG insiders have traded $DG stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KATHLEEN A REARDON (EVP & Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,438 shares for an estimated $718,228.
  • MICHAEL M CALBERT has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $451,610.
  • EMILY C TAYLOR (EVP & Chief Merchandising Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,778 shares for an estimated $299,128.

$DG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 501 institutional investors add shares of $DG stock to their portfolio, and 512 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,395,608 shares (-67.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $298,575,811
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 3,315,574 shares (-70.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $291,538,421
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 2,496,165 shares (+353.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $219,487,788
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,100,133 shares (+10.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $184,664,694
  • FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 1,992,274 shares (+712.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $175,180,652
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,843,049 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $162,059,298
  • QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 1,630,917 shares (-86.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $143,406,531

$DG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DG stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$DG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DG in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025
  • Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025
  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

