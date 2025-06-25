Stocks
TSCO

Insider Sale: EVP Chief Merchandise Officer of $TSCO Sells 56,630 Shares

June 25, 2025 — 05:15 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Jonathan S Estep, the EVP Chief Merchandise Officer of $TSCO, sold 56,630 shares of the company on 06-23-2025 for an estimated $3,001,390. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 43.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 74,605 shares of this class of $TSCO stock.

$TSCO Insider Trading Activity

$TSCO insiders have traded $TSCO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • III HARRY A LAWTON (President & CEO) sold 88,095 shares for an estimated $4,809,106
  • JONATHAN S ESTEP (EVP Chief Merchandise Officer) sold 56,630 shares for an estimated $3,001,390
  • COLIN YANKEE (EVP Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold 24,602 shares for an estimated $1,332,198
  • KURT D BARTON (EVP Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,146 shares for an estimated $680,176
  • MELISSA KERSEY (EVP Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,300 shares for an estimated $494,472.
  • MATTHEW L. RUBIN (SVP Petsense GM) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,660 shares for an estimated $367,536.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TSCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 552 institutional investors add shares of $TSCO stock to their portfolio, and 463 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TSCO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSCO stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$TSCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSCO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TSCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $60.0 on 04/25/2025
  • An analyst from UBS set a target price of $54.0 on 04/25/2025
  • An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $55.0 on 04/25/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

TSCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.