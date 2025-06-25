Insider Sale: EVP Chief Merchandise Officer of $TSCO Sells 56,630 Shares

Jonathan S Estep, the EVP Chief Merchandise Officer of $TSCO, sold 56,630 shares of the company on 06-23-2025 for an estimated $3,001,390. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 43.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 74,605 shares of this class of $TSCO stock.

$TSCO Insider Trading Activity

$TSCO insiders have traded $TSCO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

III HARRY A LAWTON (President & CEO) sold 88,095 shares for an estimated $4,809,106

JONATHAN S ESTEP (EVP Chief Merchandise Officer) sold 56,630 shares for an estimated $3,001,390

COLIN YANKEE (EVP Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold 24,602 shares for an estimated $1,332,198

KURT D BARTON (EVP Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,146 shares for an estimated $680,176

MELISSA KERSEY (EVP Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,300 shares for an estimated $494,472 .

. MATTHEW L. RUBIN (SVP Petsense GM) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,660 shares for an estimated $367,536.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TSCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 552 institutional investors add shares of $TSCO stock to their portfolio, and 463 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TSCO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSCO stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$TSCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSCO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TSCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $60.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $54.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $55.0 on 04/25/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.