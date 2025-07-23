Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Medical Officer of $INCY Sells 3,706 Shares

Steven H Stein, the EVP & Chief Medical Officer of $INCY, sold 3,706 shares of the company on 07-21-2025 for an estimated $251,785. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 102,886 shares of this class of $INCY stock.

$INCY Insider Trading Activity

$INCY insiders have traded $INCY stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INCY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHEILA A. DENTON (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 21,177 shares for an estimated $1,533,513 .

. STEVEN H STEIN (EVP & Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,658 shares for an estimated $1,275,549 .

. BARRY P FLANNELLY (EVP & General Manager US) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,435 shares for an estimated $917,914 .

. VIJAY K IYENGAR (EVP, GMAPPS) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,777 shares for an estimated $736,698.

$INCY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 303 institutional investors add shares of $INCY stock to their portfolio, and 322 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$INCY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INCY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INCY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.

$INCY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INCY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/11/2025

$INCY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INCY recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $INCY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jessica Fye from JP Morgan set a target price of $67.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Stephen Willey from Stifel set a target price of $107.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Ashwani Verma from UBS set a target price of $61.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Srikripa Devarakonda from Truist Securities set a target price of $73.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Derek Archila from Wells Fargo set a target price of $59.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $67.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Vikram Purohit from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $65.0 on 03/24/2025

