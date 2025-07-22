Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Legal Officer of $STZ Sells 821 Shares

James O. Bourdeau, the EVP & Chief Legal Officer of $STZ, sold 821 shares of the company on 07-21-2025 for an estimated $138,749. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 9,438 shares of this class of $STZ stock.
$STZ Insider Trading Activity
$STZ insiders have traded $STZ stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SAMUEL J GLAETZER (EVP & Pres. Wine and Spirits) sold 3,150 shares for an estimated $593,901
- CHRISTOPHER J BALDWIN has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $340,886 and 0 sales.
- JAMES O. BOURDEAU (EVP & Chief Legal Officer) sold 821 shares for an estimated $138,749
$STZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 464 institutional investors add shares of $STZ stock to their portfolio, and 795 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC added 6,384,676 shares (+113.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,171,715,739
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 4,741,716 shares (-58.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $870,199,720
- FMR LLC added 3,387,870 shares (+206.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $621,741,902
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 3,027,001 shares (+31.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $555,515,223
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,882,817 shares (+18.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $529,054,575
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,514,517 shares (+127.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $461,464,159
- MITSUBISHI UFJ ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. removed 1,887,923 shares (-86.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $346,471,628
$STZ Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $STZ stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 04/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $50,000 on 02/13.
$STZ Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STZ in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/14/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/11/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025
$STZ Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STZ recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $STZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $201.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kaumil Gajrawala from Jefferies set a target price of $205.0 on 07/07/2025
- Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $205.0 on 07/03/2025
- Filippo Falorni from Citigroup set a target price of $174.0 on 07/03/2025
- Bryan Spillane from B of A Securities set a target price of $182.0 on 07/03/2025
- Andrea Teixeira from JP Morgan set a target price of $182.0 on 07/03/2025
- Gerald Pascarelli from Needham set a target price of $200.0 on 07/03/2025
- Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $202.0 on 06/26/2025
