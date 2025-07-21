Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Legal Officer of $MRVL Sells 3,000 Shares

Mark Casper, the EVP & Chief Legal Officer of $MRVL, sold 3,000 shares of the company on 07-18-2025 for an estimated $217,049. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 17,163 shares of this class of $MRVL stock.

$MRVL Insider Trading Activity

$MRVL insiders have traded $MRVL stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRVL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRIS KOOPMANS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,578,080 .

. MARK CASPER (EVP & Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,339 shares for an estimated $1,075,433 .

. WILLEM A MEINTJES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $552,675 .

. PANTEHA DIXON (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,238 shares for an estimated $350,335 .

. BRAD W BUSS purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $207,000

$MRVL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 702 institutional investors add shares of $MRVL stock to their portfolio, and 678 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MRVL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MRVL stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRVL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 04/07 and 3 sales worth up to $200,000 on 05/12, 05/08, 03/05.

$MRVL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRVL in the last several months. We have seen 18 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

China Renaissance issued a "Buy" rating on 06/05/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/30/2025

$MRVL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRVL recently. We have seen 23 analysts offer price targets for $MRVL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $75.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $85.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Craig Ellis from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $115.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $124.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $75.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Cody Acree from Benchmark set a target price of $95.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Vivek Arya from B of A Securities set a target price of $90.0 on 06/18/2025

