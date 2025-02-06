News & Insights

Insider Sale: EVP & Chief HR Officer of $RTX Sells 14,031 Shares

February 06, 2025 — 05:16 pm EST

February 06, 2025

Dantaya M Williams, the EVP & Chief HR Officer of $RTX, sold 14,031 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $1,813,290. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 24.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 44,414 shares of this class of $RTX stock.

$RTX Insider Trading Activity

$RTX insiders have traded $RTX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DANTAYA M WILLIAMS (EVP & Chief HR Officer) sold 14,031 shares for an estimated $1,813,290

$RTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,189 institutional investors add shares of $RTX stock to their portfolio, and 1,185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RTX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RTX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RTX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

