Insider Sale: EVP & Chief HR Officer of $RTX Sells 14,031 Shares

Dantaya M Williams, the EVP & Chief HR Officer of $RTX, sold 14,031 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $1,813,290. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 24.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 44,414 shares of this class of $RTX stock.
$RTX Insider Trading Activity
$RTX insiders have traded $RTX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANTAYA M WILLIAMS (EVP & Chief HR Officer) sold 14,031 shares for an estimated $1,813,290
$RTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,189 institutional investors add shares of $RTX stock to their portfolio, and 1,185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 11,995,762 shares (-13.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,453,406,523
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 10,335,541 shares (-79.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,252,254,147
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 6,751,235 shares (-9.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $817,979,632
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 6,625,299 shares (-33.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $802,721,226
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 4,332,997 shares (-20.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $524,985,916
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 3,386,045 shares (-36.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $410,253,212
- STATE STREET CORP removed 3,252,361 shares (-2.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $394,056,058
$RTX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $RTX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RTX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
