Insider Sale: EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $WSM Sells 167 Shares

Jeffrey Howie, the EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $WSM, sold 167 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $32,777. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 46,388 shares of this class of $WSM stock.

$WSM Insider Trading Activity

$WSM insiders have traded $WSM stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAURA ALBER (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $20,379,439 .

. JEFFREY HOWIE (EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 4,568 shares for an estimated $834,164.

$WSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 354 institutional investors add shares of $WSM stock to their portfolio, and 440 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

