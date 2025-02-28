News & Insights

Insider Sale: EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $WSM Sells 167 Shares

February 28, 2025 — 06:01 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Jeffrey Howie, the EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $WSM, sold 167 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $32,777. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 46,388 shares of this class of $WSM stock.

$WSM Insider Trading Activity

$WSM insiders have traded $WSM stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • LAURA ALBER (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $20,379,439.
  • JEFFREY HOWIE (EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 4,568 shares for an estimated $834,164.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 354 institutional investors add shares of $WSM stock to their portfolio, and 440 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC removed 3,006,613 shares (-34.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $556,764,595
  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,072,958 shares (-98.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $383,870,362
  • D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,197,564 shares (+336.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $221,764,901
  • JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 1,035,088 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $191,677,595
  • CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 741,516 shares (-44.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $137,313,932
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 604,378 shares (+14400.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,918,718
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 594,782 shares (+49.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,141,730

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


