Insider Sale: EVP/Chief Financial Officer of $WSBF Sells 2,738 Shares

Mark Raymond Gerke, the EVP/Chief Financial Officer of $WSBF, sold 2,738 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $38,729. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 30,334 shares of this class of $WSBF stock.

$WSBF Insider Trading Activity

$WSBF insiders have traded $WSBF stock on the open market 245 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 245 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSBF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN J SCHMIDT has made 0 purchases and 177 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,473,584 .

. KRISTINE A RAPPE has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,468,926 .

. PATRICK S LAWTON sold 37,500 shares for an estimated $526,061

ELLEN SYBURG BARTEL has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 21,435 shares for an estimated $321,140 .

. MARK RAYMOND GERKE (EVP/Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,738 shares for an estimated $38,729

$WSBF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $WSBF stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

