Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Financial Officer of $RIGL Sells 1,734 Shares

Dean L Schorno, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of $RIGL, sold 1,734 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $38,019. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 57,235 shares of this class of $RIGL stock.

$RIGL Insider Trading Activity

$RIGL insiders have traded $RIGL stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAUL R RODRIGUEZ (CEO, President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,352 shares for an estimated $200,075 .

. DAVID A SANTOS (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,921 shares for an estimated $83,836 .

. DEAN L SCHORNO (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,770 shares for an estimated $80,614 .

. RAYMOND J. FUREY (EVP, GC, CCO & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,787 shares for an estimated $59,652.

$RIGL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $RIGL stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

