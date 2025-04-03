Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Financial Officer of $PRVA Sells 5,630 Shares

David Mountcastle, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of $PRVA, sold 5,630 shares of the company on 04-02-2025 for an estimated $125,999. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 179,676 shares of this class of $PRVA stock.

$PRVA Insider Trading Activity

$PRVA insiders have traded $PRVA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTH MEHROTRA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 29,448 shares for an estimated $711,061 .

. DAVID MOUNTCASTLE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,481 shares for an estimated $267,657 .

. EDWARD C FARGIS (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,967 shares for an estimated $120,255.

$PRVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $PRVA stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PRVA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRVA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/10/2024

