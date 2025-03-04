Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Financial Officer of $LTH Sells 862 Shares

Erik Weaver, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of $LTH, sold 862 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $26,566. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 104,611 shares of this class of $LTH stock.

$LTH Insider Trading Activity

$LTH insiders have traded $LTH stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BAHRAM AKRADI (FOUNDER & CEO) sold 5,000,000 shares for an estimated $150,650,000

JOHN G DANHAKL sold 3,741,394 shares for an estimated $90,466,906

JOHN KRISTOFER GALASHAN sold 3,741,394 shares for an estimated $90,466,906

LTF HOLDINGS II LP GREEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,741,394 shares for an estimated $90,466,906 .

. GP A, LLC TPG sold 2,678,525 shares for an estimated $64,766,734

GROUP PRIVATE EQUITY (MASTER FUND), LLC PARTNERS sold 402,127 shares for an estimated $9,723,430

PARHAM JAVAHERI (EVP &PRESIDENT CLUB OPERATIONS) sold 168,000 shares for an estimated $4,128,180

RITADHWAJA JEBENS SINGH (EVP & CHIEF DIGITAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 80,406 shares for an estimated $2,189,988 .

. ERIK WEAVER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,265 shares for an estimated $198,787.

$LTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $LTH stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

