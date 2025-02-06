Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Financial Officer of $LTH Sells 1,741 Shares

Erik Weaver, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of $LTH, sold 1,741 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $51,568. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 96,361 shares of this class of $LTH stock.

$LTH Insider Trading Activity

$LTH insiders have traded $LTH stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN G DANHAKL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,316,394 shares for an estimated $165,112,906 .

. JOHN KRISTOFER GALASHAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,316,394 shares for an estimated $165,112,906 .

. LTF HOLDINGS II LP GREEN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 7,316,394 shares for an estimated $165,112,906 .

. GP A, LLC TPG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,253,525 shares for an estimated $139,412,734 .

. GROUP PRIVATE EQUITY (MASTER FUND), LLC PARTNERS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,052,127 shares for an estimated $23,295,430 .

. PARHAM JAVAHERI (EVP &PRESIDENT CLUB OPERATIONS) sold 168,000 shares for an estimated $4,128,180

RITADHWAJA JEBENS SINGH (EVP & CHIEF DIGITAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 80,406 shares for an estimated $2,189,988 .

. ERIK WEAVER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,403 shares for an estimated $172,220.

$LTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $LTH stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

