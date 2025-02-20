Insider Sale: EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $LITE Sells 1,072 Shares

Wajid Ali, the EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $LITE, sold 1,072 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $83,599. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 53,076 shares of this class of $LITE stock.

$LITE Insider Trading Activity

$LITE insiders have traded $LITE stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LITE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VINCENT RETORT (PRESIDENT, INDUSTRIAL TECH.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 41,710 shares for an estimated $3,733,828 .

. WAJID ALI (EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 32,059 shares for an estimated $2,712,319 .

. HAROLD L COVERT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,761 shares for an estimated $2,058,307 .

. MATTHEW JOSEPH SEPE (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 8,172 shares for an estimated $715,859

JULIA SUZANNE JOHNSON sold 2,058 shares for an estimated $176,617

PENNY HERSCHER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,167 shares for an estimated $176,159.

$LITE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 232 institutional investors add shares of $LITE stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

