Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Financial Officer of $HAL Sells 141,206 Shares

Eric Carre, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of $HAL, sold 141,206 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $3,689,712. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 52.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 127,101 shares of this class of $HAL stock.

$HAL Insider Trading Activity

$HAL insiders have traded $HAL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC CARRE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 141,206 shares for an estimated $3,689,712

$HAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 409 institutional investors add shares of $HAL stock to their portfolio, and 526 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

