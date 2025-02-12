Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Financial Officer of $HAL Sells 141,206 Shares

Eric Carre, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of $HAL, sold 141,206 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $3,689,712. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 52.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 127,101 shares of this class of $HAL stock.
$HAL Insider Trading Activity
$HAL insiders have traded $HAL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC CARRE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 141,206 shares for an estimated $3,689,712
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$HAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 409 institutional investors add shares of $HAL stock to their portfolio, and 526 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 36,760,440 shares (-83.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,067,890,782
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 10,706,835 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $311,033,556
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 5,877,510 shares (-4.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $170,741,665
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 3,751,033 shares (-67.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,990,587
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 3,060,083 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $88,895,411
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 2,867,328 shares (-30.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,962,648
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,774,389 shares (+282.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $80,596,000
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.