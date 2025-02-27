Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Financial Officer of $FAF Sells 37,321 Shares

Mark Edward Seaton, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of $FAF, sold 37,321 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $2,436,109. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 158,490 shares of this class of $FAF stock.
$FAF Insider Trading Activity
$FAF insiders have traded $FAF stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FAF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DENNIS J GILMORE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 111,971 shares for an estimated $7,121,426.
- MARK EDWARD SEATON (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $3,251,056.
- LISA W CORNEHL (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,057 shares for an estimated $200,215
- STEVEN A ADAMS (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,337 shares for an estimated $149,011
$FAF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $FAF stock to their portfolio, and 211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,147,964 shares (-23.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,678,872
- FMR LLC added 1,042,145 shares (+20.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,071,533
- CORIENT PRIVATE WEALTH LLC added 842,904 shares (+13222.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,630,925
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 836,314 shares (+500.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,219,446
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 806,789 shares (-36.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,375,905
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 695,060 shares (+6233.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,399,546
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 666,656 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,626,000
