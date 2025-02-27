Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Financial Officer of $FAF Sells 37,321 Shares

Mark Edward Seaton, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of $FAF, sold 37,321 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $2,436,109. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 158,490 shares of this class of $FAF stock.

$FAF Insider Trading Activity

$FAF insiders have traded $FAF stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FAF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DENNIS J GILMORE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 111,971 shares for an estimated $7,121,426 .

. MARK EDWARD SEATON (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $3,251,056 .

. LISA W CORNEHL (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,057 shares for an estimated $200,215

STEVEN A ADAMS (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,337 shares for an estimated $149,011

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FAF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $FAF stock to their portfolio, and 211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.