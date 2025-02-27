News & Insights

Stocks
FAF

Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Financial Officer of $FAF Sells 37,321 Shares

February 27, 2025 — 07:15 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Mark Edward Seaton, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of $FAF, sold 37,321 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $2,436,109. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 158,490 shares of this class of $FAF stock.

$FAF Insider Trading Activity

$FAF insiders have traded $FAF stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FAF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DENNIS J GILMORE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 111,971 shares for an estimated $7,121,426.
  • MARK EDWARD SEATON (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $3,251,056.
  • LISA W CORNEHL (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,057 shares for an estimated $200,215
  • STEVEN A ADAMS (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,337 shares for an estimated $149,011

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FAF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $FAF stock to their portfolio, and 211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

FAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.