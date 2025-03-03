Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Financial Officer of $CHCO Sells 170 Shares

DAVID L BUMGARNER, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of $CHCO, sold 170 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $20,230. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,693 shares of this class of $CHCO stock.

$CHCO Insider Trading Activity

$CHCO insiders have traded $CHCO stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES R HAGEBOECK (President & CEO) sold 6,065 shares for an estimated $788,619

JOHN A DERITO (EVP, Commercial Banking) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 2,612 shares for an estimated $355,373 .

. C DALLAS KAYSER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,784 shares for an estimated $237,860 .

. CHARLES W FAIRCHILDS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $118,950 .

. DAVID L BUMGARNER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 926 shares for an estimated $110,950 .

. SHARON H ROWE sold 470 shares for an estimated $60,464

ROBERT D FISHER purchased 172 shares for an estimated $19,784

W H III FILE purchased 137 shares for an estimated $15,758

DIANE W STRONG-TREISTER purchased 132 shares for an estimated $15,183

GREGORY A BURTON purchased 113 shares for an estimated $12,997

TRACY W II HYLTON purchased 100 shares for an estimated $11,502

$CHCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $CHCO stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

