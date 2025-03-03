Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Financial Officer of $CHCO Sells 170 Shares

DAVID L BUMGARNER, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of $CHCO, sold 170 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $20,230. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,693 shares of this class of $CHCO stock.
$CHCO Insider Trading Activity
$CHCO insiders have traded $CHCO stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES R HAGEBOECK (President & CEO) sold 6,065 shares for an estimated $788,619
- JOHN A DERITO (EVP, Commercial Banking) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 2,612 shares for an estimated $355,373.
- C DALLAS KAYSER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,784 shares for an estimated $237,860.
- CHARLES W FAIRCHILDS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $118,950.
- DAVID L BUMGARNER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 926 shares for an estimated $110,950.
- SHARON H ROWE sold 470 shares for an estimated $60,464
- ROBERT D FISHER purchased 172 shares for an estimated $19,784
- W H III FILE purchased 137 shares for an estimated $15,758
- DIANE W STRONG-TREISTER purchased 132 shares for an estimated $15,183
- GREGORY A BURTON purchased 113 shares for an estimated $12,997
- TRACY W II HYLTON purchased 100 shares for an estimated $11,502
$CHCO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $CHCO stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 119,738 shares (+478.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,186,558
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 51,055 shares (+24.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,048,996
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 50,267 shares (+43.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,955,634
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC removed 41,719 shares (-7.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,942,867
- NORGES BANK removed 32,670 shares (-42.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,870,741
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 27,665 shares (-1.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,277,749
- TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL added 22,741 shares (+117.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,694,353
