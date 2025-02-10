Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Financial Officer of $BWFG Sells 445 Shares

Courtney E Sacchetti, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of $BWFG, sold 445 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $14,533. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,043 shares of this class of $BWFG stock.

$BWFG Insider Trading Activity

$BWFG insiders have traded $BWFG stock on the open market 68 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 57 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAWRENCE B SEIDMAN has made 22 purchases buying 11,040 shares for an estimated $322,924 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEVEN H BRUNNER (EVP & Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,395 shares for an estimated $137,343 .

. CHRISTINE CHIVILY (EVP & Chief Credit Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,757 shares for an estimated $81,339 .

. DARRYL DEMOS has made 2 purchases buying 2,290 shares for an estimated $74,669 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MATT MCNEILL (President & CBO) sold 1,908 shares for an estimated $61,876

CHRISTOPHER R GRUSEKE (CEO) sold 1,908 shares for an estimated $61,284

KEVIN D LEITAO purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $60,760

ERIC J DALE has made 8 purchases buying 1,831 shares for an estimated $56,934 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CARL M PORTO has made 8 purchases buying 1,061 shares for an estimated $32,938 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEFFREY R DUNNE has made 8 purchases buying 917 shares for an estimated $28,443 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. COURTNEY E SACCHETTI (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 445 shares for an estimated $14,533

BLAKE S DREXLER has made 8 purchases buying 373 shares for an estimated $11,718 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANGELO G FUSARO sold 279 shares for an estimated $8,883

$BWFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $BWFG stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

