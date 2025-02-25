Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Financial Officer of $BKR Sells 80,000 Shares

Nancy Buese, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of $BKR, sold 80,000 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $3,709,600. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 92.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,299 shares of this class of $BKR stock.

$BKR Insider Trading Activity

$BKR insiders have traded $BKR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NANCY BUESE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 105,000 shares for an estimated $4,677,610 .

. MARIA C BORRAS (EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,250 shares for an estimated $3,282,190 .

. JAMES E APOSTOLIDES (SVP, Enterprise Op Excellence) sold 7,681 shares for an estimated $358,318

$BKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 461 institutional investors add shares of $BKR stock to their portfolio, and 388 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

