Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Financial Officer of $ALL Sells 8,592 Shares

Jesse E Merten, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of $ALL, sold 8,592 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $1,608,382. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 27.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 22,310 shares of this class of $ALL stock.

$ALL Insider Trading Activity

$ALL insiders have traded $ALL stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS J WILSON (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 273,061 shares for an estimated $50,578,098 .

. ELIZABETH BRADY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 49,481 shares for an estimated $8,861,774 .

. JESSE E MERTEN (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,102 shares for an estimated $7,480,244 .

. JOHN E DUGENSKE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,367 shares for an estimated $6,959,904 .

. ROBERT TOOHEY (EVP, Chief HR Officer - AIC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,682 shares for an estimated $3,005,526.

$ALL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 658 institutional investors add shares of $ALL stock to their portfolio, and 597 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

